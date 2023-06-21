Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 10,500 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,014,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,200,230,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 995.6% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 196,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.9 %

MRO stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.