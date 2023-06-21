Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 5,800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.