Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 5,800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

