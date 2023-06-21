MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $3,007,700.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total transaction of $3,007,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,043.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR traded up $17.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.40 and a 200 day moving average of $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $361.97.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.