Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Modiv Stock Down 5.4 %
MDV stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 6,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,468. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Modiv has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $99.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.12.
Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.95). Modiv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Modiv will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDV shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
