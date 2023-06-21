Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Modiv Stock Down 5.4 %

MDV stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 6,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,468. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Modiv has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $99.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.12.

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.95). Modiv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Modiv will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Modiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDV shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

