Monero Market Capitalization Tops $2.70 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Monero has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $83.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $147.47 or 0.00486365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,321.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00291331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00462666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00057357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,295,209 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.