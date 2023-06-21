Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.50 million, a PE ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Mongolia Growth Group

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

