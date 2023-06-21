Morgan Stanley Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $17.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,383,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,177,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

