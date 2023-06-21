My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $799,660.94 and approximately $358,152.84 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

