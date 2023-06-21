Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

