Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.
Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance
NASDAQ JSM opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.58.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (JSM)
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.