Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSM opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

