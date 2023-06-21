Naviter Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,322 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.01. 956,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average is $232.43. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

