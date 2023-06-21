Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.35. 1,056,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

