Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 8,408,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,554,844. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

