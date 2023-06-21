Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Up 6.3%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 15,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 78,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $973.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

