Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 13125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$50.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.82 million during the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

