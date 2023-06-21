NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.