NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
