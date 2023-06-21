Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nucor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NUE traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Nucor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

