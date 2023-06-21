Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 16.4% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $295.53 million and $20.91 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.08 or 0.06294537 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00042960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0503337 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $15,941,491.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.