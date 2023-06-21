OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $81.57 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $81.57 million and $18.95 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00043067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

