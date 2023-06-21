OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.48. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

