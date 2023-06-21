OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.48. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.02%.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
