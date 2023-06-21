Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $329.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

