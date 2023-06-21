Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $53.64 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. Orchid has a total market cap of $53.64 million and $5.91 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,027.33 or 0.99881519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0552374 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $9,456,065.57 traded over the last 24 hours.

