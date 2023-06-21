Ordinals (ORDI) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $7.23 or 0.00024033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $151.75 million and $33.45 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ordinals has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.85646467 USD and is up 13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $22,459,640.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

