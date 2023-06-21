Orser Capital Management LLC Takes $3.60 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 4.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

