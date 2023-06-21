P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.07. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 24,960 shares changing hands.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. The business had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.30 million. On average, analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago acquired 4,739,120 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 21,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,877,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,509,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago bought 4,739,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,437,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,878 over the last ninety days. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in P3 Health Partners by 277.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

