P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.07. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 24,960 shares changing hands.
P3 Health Partners Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. The business had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.30 million. On average, analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in P3 Health Partners by 277.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P3 Health Partners (PIII)
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- DexCom Clears Base, Wall Street Eyes Double-Digit Earnings Growth
- Red Hot Eli Lilly Rolls the DICE With Its Latest Biotech Takeover
- The Surprising Automaker Going Toe-to-Toe With Tesla in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.