Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 730 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average is $142.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

