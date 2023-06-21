Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,763,028,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,281,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,669,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.