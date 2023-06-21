Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $16,032,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 164,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

