Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Down 1.2%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.37. 343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

