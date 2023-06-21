Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 981.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 252,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.