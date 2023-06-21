PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. 8,869,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,951,702. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

