Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $22.40 Million in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 447,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,395,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up 18.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 28.87% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XONE stock remained flat at $49.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

