Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF comprises 2.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:XHE traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,724. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99.
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
