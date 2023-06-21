Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF comprises 2.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:XHE traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,724. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.