Pirate Chain Trading 34.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $57.16 million and $61,106.79 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00090906 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00039485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00022517 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

