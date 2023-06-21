Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.44 on Friday. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polar Power (POLA)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.