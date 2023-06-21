Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.65. 543,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,684,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth about $811,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 100.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,892 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.