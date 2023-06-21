Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of PW stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
