Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Power REIT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PW. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Power REIT by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Power REIT by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Stories

