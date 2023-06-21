Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

