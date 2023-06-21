Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Premier Foods Price Performance
Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $8.33.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier Foods (PRRFY)
- New CEO At Alibaba, Good For This Undervalued Stock?
- Range-Bound FedEx Delivers More Bad News For Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.