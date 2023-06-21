Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $4,373,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 9.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.67. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

