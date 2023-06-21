Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.51. 178,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.20. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,736 shares of company stock worth $2,322,774. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

