Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.34. The company had a trading volume of 156,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,663. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.72 and its 200 day moving average is $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.