Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.64. 52,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.