Private Trust Co. NA Has $4.88 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

