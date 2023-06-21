Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,336. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

