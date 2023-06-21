ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 23rd.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of BOIL opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.