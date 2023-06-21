ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Plans $0.02 Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

BIS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 14,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

