PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERF) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating) is one of 207 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Competitors 35.76% 9.38% 0.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Competitors $3.16 billion $745.49 million 368.44

Analyst Ratings

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Competitors 952 2761 2826 32 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 512.36%. Given PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $198.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 59,438.3%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk peers beat PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. It operates branch offices, sub-branch offices, and overseas branch offices; and ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

