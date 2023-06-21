Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $3,703,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

