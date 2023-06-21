Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,931 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

